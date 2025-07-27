Menu
Retro Grunge Title 5
Created by Smaille
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the nostalgia of a retro era with our Retro Grunge Title template. Elevate your projects with bold text and vintage vibes, whether it's for music videos, fashion highlights or gritty promos. The template's distressed overlays and dynamic transitions ensure your message stands out. Customize with your text, colors, and fonts for a personalized touch and get ready to release your video.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By creative_atom
10s
1
8
7
Create standout videos that narrate your vibrant stories with our Crafted Collage Slide template. Featuring rippled paper textures, edgy ink splashes, and collage aesthetics, this template transforms ordinary slideshows into unique, artistic statements. Perfect for YouTube intros, fashion clips, or music videos, it lets you customize images, videos, and text to match your creative vision. It's time to turn heads and captivate audiences.
By creative_atom
10s
1
9
7
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the limelight with the Neon Reveal template. A single neon line traces your logo, building suspense before a show of movement offers a modern twist. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a bold, ready-to-publish video that will dazzle on any display. Perfect for intros, outros, or full standalone presentations.
By buenka
7s
7
3
16
Create a striking reveal with our Neon Text Box Reveal template. Watch your text and logos come alive with vibrant neon contours and dynamic light rays. Perfect for any type of content, this animation delivers your message with sleek precision and visual flair. Customize fonts, colors, and logos to craft a reveal that’s bold, memorable, and platform-ready.
