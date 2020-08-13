Action Energy Stomp Opener
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
83.5Kexports
Kick off your content with a fast, modern opener that blends bold kinetic typography, seamless transitions, and vibrant media. This stomp-style promo features multiple editable scenes, headline beats, and a clean logo reveal to lock in your brand. Effortlessly swap media, text, colors, and fonts to fit campaigns, product teasers, or channel intros. Cinematic framing, subtle particle accents, and punchy motion keep attention throughout. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking an eye-catching, high-impact start to any video.
Reviews (4)
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by mostafa.abdelfattah
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