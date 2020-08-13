Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Energy Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Action Energy Stomp Opener

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Title sequence
Energetic
83.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, modern opener that blends bold kinetic typography, seamless transitions, and vibrant media. This stomp-style promo features multiple editable scenes, headline beats, and a clean logo reveal to lock in your brand. Effortlessly swap media, text, colors, and fonts to fit campaigns, product teasers, or channel intros. Cinematic framing, subtle particle accents, and punchy motion keep attention throughout. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking an eye-catching, high-impact start to any video.
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Showing 1 - 4 out of 4
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us