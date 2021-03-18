Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Presentation

00:26 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Corporate
Slideshow
Elegant
6.2Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek, minimal corporate video that blends elegant glass panels, soft light leaks and smooth transitions. This template features clear headline, subhead and body text areas, logo intro and outro, and multiple media scenes for a cohesive slideshow or promo. Customize fonts, colors and timing to match your identity, then drop in your own images or videos. Ideal for company overviews, agency reels, event teasers and product presentations, it delivers a refined, cinematic look without complexity.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us