Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flat Youtube Intro - Original - Poster image

Flat Youtube Intro

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Flat design
Intro
Outro
Subscribe animation
5Kexports
rating
Give your channel a crisp, modern edge with a flat, geometric YouTube intro and outro. This template blends circular photo reveals, smooth logo animation, and clear subscribe CTAs into a minimal, polished package. Swap in your media, adjust colors, and edit text to match your brand in minutes. Ideal for creators who want a fast, energetic opener and a clean end screen that prompts likes, shares, and subscriptions. The flat design and simple shapes keep the focus on your content while maintaining a professional, on-brand look.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us