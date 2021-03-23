Flat Youtube Intro

Give your channel a crisp, modern edge with a flat, geometric YouTube intro and outro. This template blends circular photo reveals, smooth logo animation, and clear subscribe CTAs into a minimal, polished package. Swap in your media, adjust colors, and edit text to match your brand in minutes. Ideal for creators who want a fast, energetic opener and a clean end screen that prompts likes, shares, and subscriptions. The flat design and simple shapes keep the focus on your content while maintaining a professional, on-brand look.