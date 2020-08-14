Simple Flat Bounce Logo

Give your brand a crisp entrance with a minimal, flat-design logo animation. Three geometric squares bounce into place as a cursor clicks to trigger a satisfying reveal, landing on a centered logo. It’s modern, clean, and versatile—ideal for intros and outros across channels. Easily adjust background and shape colors, including a distinct click color, to match your branding. The straightforward layout, playful motion, and 2D motion graphics style keep things professional yet lively. Quick to customize and render, this template is perfect for corporate, product, and creator branding alike.