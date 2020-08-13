Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Logo - Original - Poster image

Simple Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Flat design
Outro
402exports
rating
Make a polished first impression with this clean, minimal logo reveal. A bold circular badge introduces your mark, followed by a crisp headline and a typed tagline. Customize colors, fonts, and shape roundness to match your brand in seconds. The smooth pop-in, gentle bounce, and typewriter text create a stylish, modern look perfect for intros, outros, presentations, promos, and event videos. Designed in flat, geometric style with a vibrant gradient background, it’s simple to edit and fast to render—ideal for any brand that values clarity and impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us