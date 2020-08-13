Simple Logo

Make a polished first impression with this clean, minimal logo reveal. A bold circular badge introduces your mark, followed by a crisp headline and a typed tagline. Customize colors, fonts, and shape roundness to match your brand in seconds. The smooth pop-in, gentle bounce, and typewriter text create a stylish, modern look perfect for intros, outros, presentations, promos, and event videos. Designed in flat, geometric style with a vibrant gradient background, it’s simple to edit and fast to render—ideal for any brand that values clarity and impact.