Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Photo Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Simple Photo Slideshow

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Sliding panel
Rectangle shape
Wide logo
356exports
rating
Showcase your story with a clean, minimal slideshow built from smooth sliding panels, elegant titles and subtle duotone gradients. Drop in your photos or videos, tailor the headlines and subtitles, and finish with a confident logo scene. The refined flat design keeps the focus on your visuals, while the relaxed pacing delivers a polished, modern feel. Perfect for promos, portfolios, recaps or announcements. Make it yours with simple color and font controls for consistent branding and a cohesive look.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us