Simple Photo Slideshow

Showcase your story with a clean, minimal slideshow built from smooth sliding panels, elegant titles and subtle duotone gradients. Drop in your photos or videos, tailor the headlines and subtitles, and finish with a confident logo scene. The refined flat design keeps the focus on your visuals, while the relaxed pacing delivers a polished, modern feel. Perfect for promos, portfolios, recaps or announcements. Make it yours with simple color and font controls for consistent branding and a cohesive look.