Boombox Audio Visualizer

Showcase your music with a fun, audio‑reactive boombox character that dances to the beat. This flat design visualizer features a centered cartoon scene, a clean title strip for artist and track info, and an optional timer. Customize colors, logo and typography, choose background themes, and let the animation pulse on every beat. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channels seeking a memorable, upbeat look. Create eye‑catching visuals that elevate your sound and keep audiences engaged from start to finish.