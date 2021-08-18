Cat's Opener

Give your videos an adorable head start with this playful cartoon cat opener. Charming illustrated scenes, pastel flat design, and smooth transitions frame your titles in a centered layout, perfect for YouTube intros, social posts, or website headers. Swap texts, tweak colors, and pick between animation styles to match your brand. Pet shops, groomers, shelters, and kid-friendly creators will love the cute cats, paw prints, and sparkly accents. Whether you’re announcing a new video or welcoming viewers to your channel, this fun title sequence makes every intro irresistible.