Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cat's Opener - Original - Poster image

Cat's Opener

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Cartoon
Pets & Animals
Cat
Flat design
2.4Kexports
rating
Give your videos an adorable head start with this playful cartoon cat opener. Charming illustrated scenes, pastel flat design, and smooth transitions frame your titles in a centered layout, perfect for YouTube intros, social posts, or website headers. Swap texts, tweak colors, and pick between animation styles to match your brand. Pet shops, groomers, shelters, and kid-friendly creators will love the cute cats, paw prints, and sparkly accents. Whether you’re announcing a new video or welcoming viewers to your channel, this fun title sequence makes every intro irresistible.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us