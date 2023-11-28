Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Christmas Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Festive
Christmas
Flat design
Christmas decoration
2.5Kexports
rating
Bring holiday spirit to your music with a cheerful Christmas lyric video. This flat-design template features playful ornaments, gentle snowfall, and animated word highlights that keep viewers engaged. Add your track, paste your lyrics, and personalize colors, fonts, and background for a perfect seasonal look. Include a logo for brand recognition, and export in a crisp widescreen format. Ideal for carols, covers, and holiday releases, it’s a fast, fun way to share your song and spread festive joy.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us