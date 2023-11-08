Colorful Narrative Slide

Bring your message to life with an energetic promo slideshow built around bold typography, flat design and playful geometric shapes. This modern, minimalist template features lively bounce animation, smooth slide-ins, and dynamic scene wipes. Mix headlines with photos or videos using circular, oval and organic blob masks, accented by scribbles and sunbursts for a Memphis-inspired vibe. Tailor colors, fonts, media, logo and tagline in minutes. Ideal for brand promos, video ads, intros, or title sequences across any aspect ratio. Fast to edit and fun to watch—make your story pop.