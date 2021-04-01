Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Geometric Promo - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation - Geometric Promo

00:55 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 2 images · 33 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Geometric
Minimal
Presentation
Circle shape
3.8Kexports
rating
Present your message with a clean, geometric corporate slideshow. This template combines circular media masks, pill-shaped panels and elegant typography in a relaxed, two-column flow. Build sectioned headlines with descriptions, showcase features in a three-item grid, and finish with a polished brand outro. Customize colors, fonts, and media to stay on-brand in minutes. Perfect for corporate presentations, company promos, product highlights, case studies and employer branding. Smooth slide-ins, subtle accents and generous white space keep content clear and professional while remaining visually engaging.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us