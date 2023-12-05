Festive Melody Lyrics

Turn your holiday track into a magical lyric video. This festive template features falling snow, sparkling stars, and curved string-light garlands framing elegant, glowing lyrics. Upload your song and timed subtitles to sync lines perfectly, then customize fonts, colors, line breaks, and more. Toggle snow types, adjust snowfall, and switch decorative elements on or off. Add your logo for branded Christmas releases and share-ready videos. Ideal for carols, covers, choirs, bands, and creators wanting a cozy winter aesthetic. Produce polished Christmas lyric videos in minutes with smooth, kinetic typography and a warm, seasonal atmosphere.