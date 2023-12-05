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Festive Melody Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Festive Melody Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Festive
Snow
Music visualization
Christmas
2Kexports
rating
Turn your holiday track into a magical lyric video. This festive template features falling snow, sparkling stars, and curved string-light garlands framing elegant, glowing lyrics. Upload your song and timed subtitles to sync lines perfectly, then customize fonts, colors, line breaks, and more. Toggle snow types, adjust snowfall, and switch decorative elements on or off. Add your logo for branded Christmas releases and share-ready videos. Ideal for carols, covers, choirs, bands, and creators wanting a cozy winter aesthetic. Produce polished Christmas lyric videos in minutes with smooth, kinetic typography and a warm, seasonal atmosphere.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us