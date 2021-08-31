Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Hip-Hop Opener - Original - Poster image

Grunge Hip-Hop Opener

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Grunge
Intro
Title sequence
Urban
Scrapbook
10.7Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with gritty urban attitude. This energetic opener blends grunge textures, torn paper collage, brush strokes and neon scribbles with bold kinetic titles. Seamlessly swap three media placeholders, choose logo or text for the finale, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for hip‑hop intros, fashion drops, product promos and social teasers, it delivers high-contrast visuals, strong typography and a handmade stop‑motion edge that grabs attention fast.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Design Community
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