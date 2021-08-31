Grunge Hip-Hop Opener

Kick off your video with gritty urban attitude. This energetic opener blends grunge textures, torn paper collage, brush strokes and neon scribbles with bold kinetic titles. Seamlessly swap three media placeholders, choose logo or text for the finale, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for hip‑hop intros, fashion drops, product promos and social teasers, it delivers high-contrast visuals, strong typography and a handmade stop‑motion edge that grabs attention fast.