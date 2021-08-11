Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Birthday Congratulation Slideshow - Peach color theme - Poster image

Happy Birthday Congratulation Slideshow

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Birthday
Greeting Card
Flat design
Cartoon
4.8Kexports
rating
Create a joyful birthday greeting card that feels personal and fun. This pastel, flat-design slideshow blends cartoon balloons, cute decorative shapes, and circular photo frames to showcase your favorite memories. Add your own photos, messages, and soundtrack, then fine-tune colors and fonts to match the celebration. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades keep everything light and delightful. Perfect for kids, family or friends, it’s an easy way to send heartfelt wishes with polished motion graphics. Make their day extra special with a charming, ready-to-share birthday video.
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Intro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
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Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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