Happy Birthday Congratulation Slideshow

Create a joyful birthday greeting card that feels personal and fun. This pastel, flat-design slideshow blends cartoon balloons, cute decorative shapes, and circular photo frames to showcase your favorite memories. Add your own photos, messages, and soundtrack, then fine-tune colors and fonts to match the celebration. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades keep everything light and delightful. Perfect for kids, family or friends, it’s an easy way to send heartfelt wishes with polished motion graphics. Make their day extra special with a charming, ready-to-share birthday video.