Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Logo Reveal - Shape Opener - Original - Poster image

Logo Reveal - Shape Opener

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Flat design
Title sequence
Geometric
2.3Kexports
rating
Make a memorable first impression with a bright, playful logo opener. This template combines bold typography, flat geometric shapes, and smooth morphing blobs to deliver an energetic intro or concise title sequence. Customize colors, fonts, and text across multiple scenes, then finish with a polished logo and tagline reveal. Ideal for social media videos, brand promos, and quick bumpers, it keeps attention with clean layouts and rhythmic motion. No footage required—just drop in your branding and render a crisp, modern identity piece that looks great on any 16:9 platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us