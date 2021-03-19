Logo Reveal - Shape Opener

Make a memorable first impression with a bright, playful logo opener. This template combines bold typography, flat geometric shapes, and smooth morphing blobs to deliver an energetic intro or concise title sequence. Customize colors, fonts, and text across multiple scenes, then finish with a polished logo and tagline reveal. Ideal for social media videos, brand promos, and quick bumpers, it keeps attention with clean layouts and rhythmic motion. No footage required—just drop in your branding and render a crisp, modern identity piece that looks great on any 16:9 platform.