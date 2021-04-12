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Online Course Promo Presentation - Original - Poster image

Online Course Promo Presentation

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 45 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Flat design
Minimal
Presentation
Slideshow
2.8Kexports
rating
Craft a crisp, professional promo with this minimalist flat-design slideshow. Bold titles, geometric accents, and clean layouts guide viewers through your message scene by scene. Mix headline slides with circular media frames, add short blurbs or CTAs, and finish on a refined logo or text outro. Smart slide pacing, dot-grid textures, and pill-shaped badges keep the design cohesive and modern. Perfect for presentations, course promos, and brand highlights—customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity and publish a sharp, engaging video fast.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
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Promo Videos
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us