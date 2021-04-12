Online Course Promo Presentation

Craft a crisp, professional promo with this minimalist flat-design slideshow. Bold titles, geometric accents, and clean layouts guide viewers through your message scene by scene. Mix headline slides with circular media frames, add short blurbs or CTAs, and finish on a refined logo or text outro. Smart slide pacing, dot-grid textures, and pill-shaped badges keep the design cohesive and modern. Perfect for presentations, course promos, and brand highlights—customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity and publish a sharp, engaging video fast.