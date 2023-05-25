Street Style Opener - Post
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
796exports
Craft a punchy urban opener with gritty textures, collage-style media panels, and bold motion titles. This versatile promo is built for fast cuts, street-inspired graphics and a standout logo finish. Easily customize text, swap in your own photos or clips, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Hand-drawn scribbles, arrow pointers and circular text accents add attitude, while strong ribbon banners keep headlines readable. Ideal for events, fashion drops, channels and brand teasers across any aspect ratio.
Available formats:
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of sony_vision