Typographic Promo
00:27 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 19 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Make your message impossible to miss with this bold typographic promo. Energetic kinetic typography, flat design shapes, and clean layouts drive attention to your key points. Drop in your images or videos, customize colors and fonts, and finish with a strong call-to-action and branded logo or text outro. Perfect for social ads, product announcements, event teasers, and quick brand stories, this slideshow keeps viewers engaged from the first frame to the last.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of sony_vision