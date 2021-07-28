Zen Music Visualizer

Bring your tracks to life with a calm, audio‑reactive visualizer. This flat‑design scene features a centered illustrated character, a responsive linear spectrum, track title and logo display, plus an optional timer and progress bar. Customize colors and choose themed backdrops to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, artist promos, mixes, or podcasts, the smooth motion keeps focus on your audio while delivering a polished, modern look. Upload your song, set your branding, and export a clean, eye‑catching visual to share everywhere.