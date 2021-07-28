Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Zen Music Visualizer - Space - Poster image

Zen Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Flat design
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
2.1Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a calm, audio‑reactive visualizer. This flat‑design scene features a centered illustrated character, a responsive linear spectrum, track title and logo display, plus an optional timer and progress bar. Customize colors and choose themed backdrops to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, artist promos, mixes, or podcasts, the smooth motion keeps focus on your audio while delivering a polished, modern look. Upload your song, set your branding, and export a clean, eye‑catching visual to share everywhere.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us