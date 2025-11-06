Try for free
Black Friday Bold Title 5

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Price
Black Friday
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Black Friday Bold Title 5 - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
