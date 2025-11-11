Try for free
Bold & Tape Title 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Tape
Grungy
Modern
Title
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Bold & Tape Title 1 - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
15exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Step up your video’s opening with Bold & Tape Title, where striking typography meets subtle tape accents and sleek animation. Perfect for promos and social media, this modern animated title lets you customize fonts, colors, and motion to make your content pop from the very first frame. Deliver your message with impact and captivate your audience in true cinematic style.
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Stylish Social Boost Original theme video
Stylish Social Boost
By teammotion
10s
3
5
8
Jump-start your videos with an exhilarating animated headline slash that quickly cuts across the screen, offering an unforgettable first impression! This multipurpose Stylish Social Boost lets you insert your logo, customize text, choose fonts, and select the perfect colors to match your brand's style. Ideal for editors looking for that extra kick in their content.
Stylish Social Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 4
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
10
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 3
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 2
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 1
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Creative Social Media 4 Original theme video
Creative Social Media 4
By bvp_pix
10s
5
5
10
Transform your social media videos with our seamless Creative Social Media template. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and more, this multipurpose motion graphics video includes call to action elements to ramp up engagement. Customize with your logo, branded colors, fonts, and text to stand out and invite viewer interaction. It's an all in one toolkit to elevate your online presence in style.
Creative Social Media 3 Original theme video
Creative Social Media 3
By bvp_pix
10s
5
5
8
Transform your social media videos with our seamless Creative Social Media template. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and more, this multipurpose motion graphics video includes call to action elements to ramp up engagement. Customize with your logo, branded colors, fonts, and text to stand out and invite viewer interaction. It's an all in one toolkit to elevate your online presence in style.
Creative Social Media 2 Original theme video
Creative Social Media 2
By bvp_pix
10s
5
5
9
Transform your social media videos with our seamless Creative Social Media template. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and more, this multipurpose motion graphics video includes call to action elements to ramp up engagement. Customize with your logo, branded colors, fonts, and text to stand out and invite viewer interaction. It's an all in one toolkit to elevate your online presence in style.
