Elegant Narrative Slideshow

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Grid
Distortion
Corporate
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Elegant Narrative Slideshow - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:24
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
10exports
24 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
14texts
3fonts
1audio
Craft a visual narrative that dances across the screen with our enchanting slideshow template. Images float gracefully and text comes to life, telling your story amidst a backdrop of chic, flashing forms. Your finale is a dazzling logo reveal through a stylish glitch. Perfect for ads or presentations, this template transforms content into a masterpiece that fully engrosses viewers. Customize with your media, and fonts to captivate and communicate.
Best of starlight_motion
Minimal Opener Promo Original theme video
Minimal Opener Promo
Edit
By Harchenko
17s
26
13
5
Minimal Opener Promo is a great template that features a clean design and dynamic animation. This template contains 4 media placeholders, 8 editable text layers and a full color controller. Use this to make a well designed slideshow or presentation for you photos or other media.
Clean Design Opener Original theme video
Clean Design Opener
Edit
By paramall
29s
1
38
10
Clean Design Opener is an elegant project to help showcase your clean stylish taste with high quality and captivate your audience. The opener is suitable for portfolios, design projects, corporate slideshows, boutique and online store advertising, student presentations, print and model agency intros, and more. Tell the story of yourself and your company with stylish, elegant design and music.
Abstract Travel Slideshow Original theme video
Abstract Travel Slideshow
Edit
By MotionParsec
29s
25
22
15
An abstract video slideshow design great for video ads, promotions, recaps, reports, product testimonials and more. Find pre created, industry specific video template themes or customize from scratch yourself. Tourism, culture, music, gaming, tech, real estate, retail, education… works for all! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Facebook Promo Original theme video
Facebook Promo
Edit
By motifixer
27s
2
49
8
Facebook Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Instagram Promo Horizontal Original theme video
Instagram Promo Horizontal
Edit
By motifixer
27s
2
31
11
Instagram Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Stylish Opener Original theme video
Stylish Opener
Edit
By Harchenko
17s
28
19
13
Stylish Opener is an ultramodern opener template with fast moving images that reveal your logo. This template contains 9 media placeholders, 7 text placeholders and a logo or text placeholder. A neat way to display your portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Make powerful intros, video recaps or outros in the matter of clicks!
Top 5 List Horizontal Original theme video
Top 5 List Horizontal
Edit
By mocarg
18s
21
19
7
Turn your #top5 lists into stunning videos! Perfect for #top5tips, advice video or a short video recap. No matter which industry you are coming from, our advanced customization options will help you create unique thumb-stopping video. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time!
Fast Shots Original theme video
Fast Shots
Edit
By d3luxxxe
16s
21
21
13
Fast Shots is a minimalist and energetic intro video, ideal for showcasing your photos or videos. It captures the viewer's attention with its fast pace, energetic camera movement, floating elements, and subtle depth of field focus changes. Adapt the slideshow and logo animation to fit any topic or content.
