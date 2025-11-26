Menu
Grunge Bold Acid Title 2
Created by starlight_motion
7exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Bring bold attitude to your videos with the Grunge Bold Acid Title template. Combining dynamic typography, acid-style highlights, and authentic grunge textures, it delivers an electric punch to your content. Ideal for openers, promos, and more, this versatile title adds energetic motion that commands attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand perfectly.
By ToresMotion
6s
1
4
14
Get noticed with the Lower Third Grunge template designed for the imaginative creator. Its edgy paint splash effect and bold colors thrust names and titles into the limelight. Whether for music videos, creative shows, or vlogs, you can tailor the text and look to fit your vision. Unleash the full potential of your motion graphics with this stylish, eye-catching addition to your video editing toolkit.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
5
10
Step up your video’s opening with Bold & Tape Title, where striking typography meets subtle tape accents and sleek animation. Perfect for promos and social media, this modern animated title lets you customize fonts, colors, and motion to make your content pop from the very first frame. Deliver your message with impact and captivate your audience in true cinematic style.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
3
9
By starlight_motion
10s
1
3
10
By starlight_motion
10s
1
4
11
By starlight_motion
10s
1
3
8
By starlight_motion
10s
1
6
12
By scrappycoco
8s
1
4
12
Grab your viewer's attention with our Cardboard Lower Third that set the stage for content excellence. Whether creating online tutorials or branding commercials, our customizable Cardboard Lower Thirds template lets you inject your style into every frame. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to match your brand's vibe and keep your audience hooked from the first second!
