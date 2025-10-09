Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Halloween Party Invitation
Created by starlight_motion
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
9texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring a little enchantment to your Halloween with our Halloween Party Invitation template. The warm glimmer of pumpkins and the delightful autumnal setting provide a magical backdrop for your event details. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to create the perfect vertical video invitation for that special kids' Halloween bash, school gala, or family greeting. It's spooky fun made simple and stylish, ready to charm on every smartphone!
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
By S_WorX
15s
6
3
6
Have an out of body experience this Halloween with Cinematic Ghost Soul an eerie, mysterious animation. A ghostly apparition of your brand will leave it's corporeal form to join the afterlife.
By S_WorX
17s
6
4
3
Experience the enchantment of our Enchanting Ravenwood template. Step into the mystical realm of the 'Enchanting Ravenwood' as the camera gracefully glides through a misty forest, revealing your logo. Transport your audience into a dreamlike atmosphere, where enigmatic ravens and towering trees set the stage for your brand's captivating story. This multipurpose video is ready-to-publish and fully customizable, allowing you to add your logo, tagline, and even customize fonts and colors. Unleash the magic and create a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By S_WorX
28s
5
8
7
Create stunning title sequences for your videos with our Shattered template. The shattered glass effect brings a dynamic and visually striking element to your projects, instantly capturing your audience's attention. With customizable text and color options, you can create titles that align with your brand and convey your message effectively. Whether you're producing content for social media, presentations, or advertisements, our Shattered template guarantees professional-quality titles that will elevate your videos.
By milinkovic
20s
7
5
15
Dive into the spirit of Halloween with our frightful Halloween Scary Pumpkins, as scary pumpkins carve out your logo with bone-chilling precision. Perfect for seasonal promos or captivating social media, this customizable template lets you tweak the color scheme and text for that perfect, eerie vibe. Deliver a haunting message that sticks with a video sure to send shivers down the spine of your audience!
By S_WorX
20s
4
10
6
Step into the eerie world of vintage horror with our Vintage Horror Tales. This template takes inspiration from classic horror storytelling, bringing a nostalgic and spine-chilling atmosphere to your project's introduction. As the intro unfolds, the screen flickers with an aged film effect, transporting viewers back in time. The scene is set with worn textures, reminiscent of old film reels. Creeping shadows dance across the screen, enhancing the sense of suspense and foreboding. The text, appears in a vintage font that adds a touch of authenticity to the overall aesthetic.
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
By S_WorX
19s
5
16
5
Dive into a world of suspense with our gripping titles template, perfect for your next thriller or horror project. This Fractured template's dark and gritty design elements create a setting that will have your audience on the edge of their seats. With easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, your titles will not only captivate but also complement your content's eerie atmosphere seamlessly.
By S_WorX
26s
4
6
4
Delve into the heart of an enigmatic forest with our Through the Forest template. As the camera glides through the branches, lead to the revelation of titles. Customize the titles to match your project and create an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for mystery writers, filmmakers, and anyone seeking to add a touch of wonder to their content. Unravel the enigma and captivate your audience with this intro template.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help