Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Storyboard Vogue - Original - Poster image

Storyboard Vogue

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Promo
Blob shape
3.1Kexports
rating
Create refined vertical promos with a minimalist, elegant slideshow. This template blends soft pastel palettes with geometric blobs, rounded panels, and tasteful typography. Smooth slide-ins and stacked outline text keep attention on your visuals. Multiple scenes showcase images or clips, each with matching captions, culminating in a clean, masked logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for social stories, reels, product highlights, and brand teasers when you need a polished look fast. Customize text, media, and colors to match your identity and publish striking vertical content with minimal effort.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us