Storyboard Vogue

Create refined vertical promos with a minimalist, elegant slideshow. This template blends soft pastel palettes with geometric blobs, rounded panels, and tasteful typography. Smooth slide-ins and stacked outline text keep attention on your visuals. Multiple scenes showcase images or clips, each with matching captions, culminating in a clean, masked logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for social stories, reels, product highlights, and brand teasers when you need a polished look fast. Customize text, media, and colors to match your identity and publish striking vertical content with minimal effort.