Stylish Movie Title 2 - Vertical

Bring cinematic polish to your project with a bold, atmospheric motion title. This template blends film-look texture, subtle light leaks, and a dramatic vignette with smooth slide-in and blur-to-sharp typography. A duotone split-screen backdrop focuses attention on your headline while secondary text supports your message. Fully customizable fonts, colors, tints, shadows, and overlays let you match any brand or story. Ideal for trailers, openers, and stylish YouTube intros where impact and clarity matter.