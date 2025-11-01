Try for free
Urban Energy Title 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Draw
Title
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Urban Energy Title 1 - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
12exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Hit the streets with style using Urban Energy Title, designed to inject your content with the pulse of city life. Bold fonts and vibrant colors move with the fast-paced rhythm of urban culture, making this template ideal for promos, YouTube intros, and more. Customize your text, fonts, and colors to sync with your brand’s vibe, and create a dynamic video that captivates from the first frame.
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Ripped Paper Title 3
Ripped Paper Title 3
By starlight_motion
10s
10s
1
3
18
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Ripped Paper Title 5
Ripped Paper Title 5
By starlight_motion
10s
10s
1
3
16
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Ripped Paper Title 4
Ripped Paper Title 4
By starlight_motion
10s
10s
1
3
22
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Ripped Paper Title 2
Ripped Paper Title 2
By starlight_motion
10s
10s
1
4
20
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Ripped Paper Title 1
Ripped Paper Title 1
By starlight_motion
10s
10s
1
3
23
Cut through the noise with our Ripped Paper Title template, designed for creators who value clarity with an edge. The ripped paper textures paired with your customizable text deliver an unforgettable first impression, perfect for modern storytelling or powerful branded content. With simple edits to text, fonts, and colors, you can convey your video's mood and theme with an effortlessly cool, minimalist style.
Slick Sales Promo 8
Slick Sales Promo 8
By themediastock
9s
9s
4
5
8
Boost your brand's visibility with our eye-catching Slick Sales Promo template. This versatile motion graphics video is perfect for promoting your upcoming sale or special offers. With slick animations, engaging text, and vibrant colors, this template grabs attention and delivers your product information effectively. Customize this template with your own images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to create a video that perfectly represents your brand. Get ready to captivate your audience and drive sales with this multipurpose motion graphics template.
Slick Sales Promo 7
Slick Sales Promo 7
By themediastock
9s
9s
6
5
7
Boost your brand's visibility with our eye-catching Slick Sales Promo template. This versatile motion graphics video is perfect for promoting your upcoming sale or special offers. With slick animations, engaging text, and vibrant colors, this template grabs attention and delivers your product information effectively. Customize this template with your own images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to create a video that perfectly represents your brand. Get ready to captivate your audience and drive sales with this multipurpose motion graphics template.
Slick Sales Promo 6
Slick Sales Promo 6
By themediastock
8s
8s
6
7
12
Boost your brand's visibility with our eye-catching Slick Sales Promo template. This versatile motion graphics video is perfect for promoting your upcoming sale or special offers. With slick animations, engaging text, and vibrant colors, this template grabs attention and delivers your product information effectively. Customize this template with your own images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to create a video that perfectly represents your brand. Get ready to captivate your audience and drive sales with this multipurpose motion graphics template.
