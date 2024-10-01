en
Burning TV Lyrics - Post

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Post
Television
Lyric Videos
Electric
Night
Fire
Spectrum
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Burning TV Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tarazz profile image
Created by tarazz
11exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1song
1video
2texts
2fonts
Set your music ablaze with an electrifying visual experience that amplifies every note of your song. Our Burning TV Lyrics template seamlessly animates to the energy and pulse of your music, with a camera that circles a burning television imbued with life by the beats. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match your style. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any other platform, your music deserves a visual partner that's just as striking.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Original
Original
Edit
Black and White
Black and White
Edit
Purple Fire
Purple Fire
Edit
Navy
Navy
Edit
Sepia
Sepia
Edit
