Kinetic Text Background - Square

Transform your videos with a bold kinetic typography background. This minimal, 2D animated backdrop fills the frame with repeating, diagonal text that flows in smooth, wavy motion. Tweak colors, font, text angle, and scale to fit your brand. Use it behind titles, logos, or footage for intros, promos, streams, and social clips. Optional background transparency makes overlay use effortless across 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, and 4:5 formats. Deliver a clean, modern look with striking type and fluid animation in seconds.