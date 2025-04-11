en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Modern Location Title 7

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Modern Location Title 7 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
6exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Modern Location Title 4 Original theme video
Modern Location Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
Contemporary Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 1
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 3
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Modern Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Modern Lower Third 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
3
4
Elevate your content with our Modern Lower Third 4 template. This multipurpose horizontal lower third template adds a touch of modernity to your videos. With its simple abstract shapes and clean design, it's perfect for presenting results, sport events, reports, or motivational and inspirational titles. Customize the text and colors to match your brand effortlessly. Increase the professionalism and visual appeal of your videos with this sleek lower third template.
Simple Title 4 Original theme video
Simple Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
2
3
4
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
Simple Title 7 Original theme video
Simple Title 7
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
Simple Title 2 Original theme video
Simple Title 2
Edit
By teammotion
5s
3
3
5
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
Minimalistic Title 9 Original theme video
Minimalistic Title 9
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
8
Create a strong first impression with our Minimalistic Title 9 template. Featuring minimal and elegant text titles, this versatile template is perfect for a wide range of uses. Whether you're presenting reports, sports events, or inspirational messages, these clean and sleek titles will grab your audience's attention. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can ensure that your video aligns with your brand while delivering your message with sophistication.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us