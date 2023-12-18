Sharp Lower Thirds

Give your videos a professional polish with clean, modern lower thirds. This transparent overlay pack features minimal, flat-design bars, smooth slide-ins, and line-wipe reveals that keep attention on your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and create consistent nameplates for interviews, webinars, tutorials, or marketing videos. Multiple layout options ensure the right fit for any frame, while elegant motion keeps everything crisp and unobtrusive. Add clarity, credibility, and style to your storytelling with effortless, on-brand lower thirds.