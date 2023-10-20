Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Lower Thirds Pack - Original - Poster image

Sleek Lower Thirds Pack

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Slide-in
Neutral
1.1Kexports
rating
Give your videos a polished finish with clean, modern lower thirds. This pack delivers multiple minimal styles as transparent overlays, ideal for interviews, webinars, YouTube content, and professional edits. Easily customize names and roles, choose fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. Smooth slide and wipe animations keep attention on your message without distraction. Designed for clarity, consistency, and quick turnaround, these versatile titles drop effortlessly over any footage and look great at full HD. Create cohesive on-screen IDs and elevate your production in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us