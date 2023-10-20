Sleek Lower Thirds Pack

Give your videos a polished finish with clean, modern lower thirds. This pack delivers multiple minimal styles as transparent overlays, ideal for interviews, webinars, YouTube content, and professional edits. Easily customize names and roles, choose fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. Smooth slide and wipe animations keep attention on your message without distraction. Designed for clarity, consistency, and quick turnaround, these versatile titles drop effortlessly over any footage and look great at full HD. Create cohesive on-screen IDs and elevate your production in minutes.