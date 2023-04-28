Bold Title 19

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This clean kinetic typography design features an oversized headline, subtle accent bars, and vertical side labels to add context without clutter. The transparent background lets your footage shine while the crisp animation delivers impact in seconds. Ideal for intros, outros, chapter cards, and quick callouts across YouTube and social media. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match any brand and drop it over your edits for instant polish.