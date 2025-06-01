Try for free
Brand Minimal Story 6 - Vertical

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Social
Gradient
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
8exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the future of social content with our vibrant Brand Minimal Story template. Perfect for stories or posts, it boasts a clean, colorful design that's as versatile as it is eye-catching. Effortlessly slot in your logo, images, videos, and tailor your text and colors for a seamless brand experience. Engage your audience with a show-stopping presentation that looks like it came straight from a pro studio.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Brand Minimal Story 5 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
11
Step into the future of social content with our vibrant Brand Minimal Story template. Perfect for stories or posts, it boasts a clean, colorful design that's as versatile as it is eye-catching. Effortlessly slot in your logo, images, videos, and tailor your text and colors for a seamless brand experience. Engage your audience with a show-stopping presentation that looks like it came straight from a pro studio.
Brand Minimal Story 4 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
9
14
Step into the future of social content with our vibrant Brand Minimal Story template. Perfect for stories or posts, it boasts a clean, colorful design that's as versatile as it is eye-catching. Effortlessly slot in your logo, images, videos, and tailor your text and colors for a seamless brand experience. Engage your audience with a show-stopping presentation that looks like it came straight from a pro studio.
Brand Minimal Story 2 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
18
Step into the future of social content with our vibrant Brand Minimal Story template. Perfect for stories or posts, it boasts a clean, colorful design that's as versatile as it is eye-catching. Effortlessly slot in your logo, images, videos, and tailor your text and colors for a seamless brand experience. Engage your audience with a show-stopping presentation that looks like it came straight from a pro studio.
Brand Minimal Story 1 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
16
Step into the future of social content with our vibrant Brand Minimal Story template. Perfect for stories or posts, it boasts a clean, colorful design that's as versatile as it is eye-catching. Effortlessly slot in your logo, images, videos, and tailor your text and colors for a seamless brand experience. Engage your audience with a show-stopping presentation that looks like it came straight from a pro studio.
3D Social Media Story 10
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
7
22
Transform your mobile content game with our versatile 3D Social Media Story template. Its customizable features, including logos, text, and dynamic colors, combined with a selection of vibrant emojis, create a narrative that’s authentically yours. Ideal for Instagram Stories, this template captivates and connects. Effortlessly create stunning, engaging content that stands out.
3D Social Media Story 7
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
10
20
Transform your mobile content game with our versatile 3D Social Media Story template. Its customizable features, including logos, text, and dynamic colors, combined with a selection of vibrant emojis, create a narrative that’s authentically yours. Ideal for Instagram Stories, this template captivates and connects. Effortlessly create stunning, engaging content that stands out.
3D Social Media Story 9
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
9
25
Transform your mobile content game with our versatile 3D Social Media Story template. Its customizable features, including logos, text, and dynamic colors, combined with a selection of vibrant emojis, create a narrative that’s authentically yours. Ideal for Instagram Stories, this template captivates and connects. Effortlessly create stunning, engaging content that stands out.
3D Social Media Story 8
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
5
15
Transform your mobile content game with our versatile 3D Social Media Story template. Its customizable features, including logos, text, and dynamic colors, combined with a selection of vibrant emojis, create a narrative that’s authentically yours. Ideal for Instagram Stories, this template captivates and connects. Effortlessly create stunning, engaging content that stands out.
