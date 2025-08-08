Menu
Carousel Presentation 10
Created by themediastock
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
16videos
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Best of themediastock
By motionsparrow
10s
2
9
8
Captivate the hearts of students and educators with our vibrant Back To School template. Dive into the three-dimensional playground of a new academic year while showcasing your brand or school's spirit. With the ability to integrate your logo, images, and custom text, this ready-to-publish video makes the perfect introduction or memorable moment catcher for any educational platform or social media channel.
By Moysher
6s
9
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Fabric Unfold Reveal template, where every frame captures your brand's story under wraps. Imagine an overturned car or minibus shrouded in mystery, only to unveil your logo distinctively. Tailor the suspense with custom fonts and colors, and unveil your brand with a dramatic flair that's set to impress as an intro or powerful standalone statement.
By themediastock
7s
1
11
6
By themediastock
10s
1
9
5
By themediastock
10s
1
9
6
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
By themediastock
10s
1
12
7
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
