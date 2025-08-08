Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Carousel Presentation 10 - Vertical

Templates
/
Slideshow
Portrait
6-15s
Spin
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Carousel Presentation 10 - Vertical - Original - Poster image
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
16videos
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Carousel Presentation 6 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 6 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 9 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 9 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
7s
1
11
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 8 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 8 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
9
5
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 7 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 7 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
9
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 5 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 5 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
12
7
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 4 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 4 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
18
10
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 3 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
21
12
7
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 2 - Vertical Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 2 - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
21
17
5
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us