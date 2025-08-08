Menu
Carousel Presentation 9 - Vertical
Created by themediastock
6exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
8videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
