Carousel Presentation 5 - Vertical
Created by themediastock
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
8videos
3texts
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Best of themediastock
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
By themediastock
10s
1
12
7
By themediastock
10s
1
17
5
By themediastock
10s
21
11
6
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
10
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
By arkadixcore
9s
2
2
5
Invoke the timeless allure of film noir with our Scary Logo Reveal template. This reveal creates a mesmerizing display, perfect for grabbing attention on screens. Feature your logo in a setting rife with intrigue and sophistication. Customizing colors is simple, ensuring your brand's identity shines through in every frame.
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
11
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
By igorilla
13s
2
5
19
Set the stage with a stylish flair using our Balloons Post Reveal template. Your logo takes center stage in a world where glossy social media cards and playful 3D balloons dance around, engaging the viewer in an enchanting reveal. Personalize the ambiance with your logo, text, and color scheme. Ideal for all platforms, this ready-to-publish video will enchant and captivate your audience with its polished, brand-centric finale.
