Conspiracy Theory 2

Craft a tense, documentary-style opener for your crime or investigation content. This template weaves photos and headlines into a gritty paper collage with torn edges, subtle particles, and a lens-scope vignette. Slow camera drifts, focus shifts, and write‑on annotations build suspense while keeping attention on your story. Easily customize text, images, and colors to match your channel or series. Ideal for police & crime intros, true‑crime episodes, or investigative promos where mood and clarity matter.