en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:45
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by themediastock
13exports
45 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
13videos
1image
16texts
3fonts
1audio
Craft your tale with the texture of paper and the excitement of stop-motion in our Crumble Paper Tales slideshow template. Perfect for storytelling that combines a modern message with a retro school vibe. Add your images, texts, logo, and more to unfold your narrative on crumbled papers, giving your viewers an engaging and memorable visual experience.
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
By kalinichev
39s
21
26
33
Unleash your creativity with the Doodle Delights, where imagination takes center stage. Experience the whimsical charm of a hand-drawn design, brought to life through captivating scribble elements and enchanting stop-motion animation. Watch as lines dance and illustrations come to life, showcasing the artistic journey in a playful and engaging manner. This template is perfect for adding a touch of handcrafted charm to your intros, presentations, or any project that deserves a unique and creative touch.
By Harchenko
30s
25
35
19
It is perfect to tell your story on social networks or advertise a travel agency, tell your friends and family about your vacation!
By Mr.Exclusive
40s
4
28
33
Stylish and bright template with an attractive and vibrant design, modern text animation, trendy and smooth transition effects. It contains 17 text placeholders, 6 media placeholders, and 2 logo placeholders. You can use the smart color controller to get the results you want. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, fashion shows, etc. No plugins required. Resolution Full HD .
By any_motion
41s
21
22
16
A creative urban slideshow with 13 media and 8 text placeholders.
By any_motion
37s
21
17
8
Photo Slideshow is a beautiful looking template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This template contains 8 media placeholders and 8 editable text layers. A lovely way to show off your portfolio, sports, fashion, wedding, anniversaries, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this lovely and creatively animated template.
By any_motion
48s
21
21
9
Photo Slideshow is a beautiful looking template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This template contains 10 media placeholders and 10 editable text layers. A lovely way to show off your portfolio, sports, fashion, wedding, anniversaries, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this bright and creatively animated template.
By sony_vision
48s
8
45
56
Kids Education Promo is a cartoonish, playful slideshow perfect for children oriented content or services. Featuring 7 discrete scenes, customizable with plenty of color and a logo or text outro, this template makes it easy to promote your kid-friendly business on social media.
By vivace_studio
30s
5
14
13
Slow and cinematically animated template with picture frames and a page-turning effect that stylishly combine to reveal your media.
Menu
Templates
Solutions