Newspaper Freeze Promo 1

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Black & White
Paper
Particles
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Newspaper Freeze Promo 1 - Original - Poster image
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
12exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
4texts
1font
1audio
Capture the essence of breaking news with our dynamic Newspaper Freeze Promo template. A video pauses dramatically, transforming into a newspaper layout teeming with animated text. Perfect for creating impactful presentations or social media content, this template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and media to fit your message. Present your story in high-definition, ready to publish and engage your audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Torn Papers Stomp Original theme video
Torn Papers Stomp
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
21
19
8
Torn Papers Stomp is a fast and energetically animated template with a modern look, fresh style and trendy transitioning effect.
Progressive Opener Original theme video
Progressive Opener
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
Quick Opener Original theme video
Quick Opener
Edit
By Moysher
12s
24
14
10
Quick Opener is a versatile video template that can be used as an elegant opening to your daily videos or as a smooth promotional video for any kind of video marketing goal and platform. Simply add our media and messages, and let the predefined video animation effects do the rest.
Quick Stomp v2 Original theme video
Quick Stomp v2
Edit
By Skvifi
9s
26
22
16
Easily create beautiful and engaging text animation to start your video the right way, or as a stand alone teaser video. Dynamic animations and trendy transitioning effects to present your message in a fun and energetic way! Quick Stomp v2 holds more power than ever before! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Crafted Collage Slide 5 Original theme video
Crafted Collage Slide 5
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
1
8
7
Create standout videos that narrate your vibrant stories with our Crafted Collage Slide template. Featuring rippled paper textures, edgy ink splashes, and collage aesthetics, this template transforms ordinary slideshows into unique, artistic statements. Perfect for YouTube intros, fashion clips, or music videos, it lets you customize images, videos, and text to match your creative vision. It's time to turn heads and captivate audiences.
Crafted Collage Slide 6 Original theme video
Crafted Collage Slide 6
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
1
9
7
Create standout videos that narrate your vibrant stories with our Crafted Collage Slide template. Featuring rippled paper textures, edgy ink splashes, and collage aesthetics, this template transforms ordinary slideshows into unique, artistic statements. Perfect for YouTube intros, fashion clips, or music videos, it lets you customize images, videos, and text to match your creative vision. It's time to turn heads and captivate audiences.
Crafted Collage Slide 4 Original theme video
Crafted Collage Slide 4
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
1
7
7
Create standout videos that narrate your vibrant stories with our Crafted Collage Slide template. Featuring rippled paper textures, edgy ink splashes, and collage aesthetics, this template transforms ordinary slideshows into unique, artistic statements. Perfect for YouTube intros, fashion clips, or music videos, it lets you customize images, videos, and text to match your creative vision. It's time to turn heads and captivate audiences.
Crafted Collage Slide 2 Original theme video
Crafted Collage Slide 2
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
1
7
7
Create standout videos that narrate your vibrant stories with our Crafted Collage Slide template. Featuring rippled paper textures, edgy ink splashes, and collage aesthetics, this template transforms ordinary slideshows into unique, artistic statements. Perfect for YouTube intros, fashion clips, or music videos, it lets you customize images, videos, and text to match your creative vision. It's time to turn heads and captivate audiences.
