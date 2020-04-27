Photographic Logo Reveal - Horizontal

Showcase your images with a fast, modern intro that layers Polaroid-style photo prints under a refined centered headline. Subtle viewfinder marks, a clean pastel backdrop, and an elegant tint overlay create a minimal, photography-inspired look. Perfect for promos, reels, and portfolio teasers. Easily customize background, text, frame and overlay colors, adjust overlay opacity, choose your font, and drop in your images. Works beautifully in both landscape and vertical formats, making it ready for social media and beyond.