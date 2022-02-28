Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photographic Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Photographic Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Minimal
Photography
Slideshow
Viewfinder
5.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your images with a fast, modern intro that layers Polaroid-style photo prints under a refined centered headline. Subtle viewfinder marks, a clean pastel backdrop, and an elegant tint overlay create a minimal, photography-inspired look. Perfect for promos, reels, and portfolio teasers. Easily customize background, text, frame and overlay colors, adjust overlay opacity, choose your font, and drop in your images. Works beautifully in both landscape and vertical formats, making it ready for social media and beyond.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us