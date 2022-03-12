Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Samurai Music Visualizer - Post - Original - Poster image

Samurai Music Visualizer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Samurai
Audio reactive
76exports
rating
Showcase your music with a bold, atmospheric visualizer set in a stylized samurai scene. A central silhouette, glowing halo and drifting fog create cinematic depth, while a linear audio spectrum reacts precisely to your track. Customize artist and title, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the background, halo and spectrum. Advanced spectrum controls let you set bands, side, style and frequency range, while optional exposure and scale reactions pulse to your beat. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this template is perfect for singles, mixes and channel uploads across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us