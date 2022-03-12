Samurai Music Visualizer - Vertical

Showcase your music with a bold, atmospheric visualizer set in a stylized samurai scene. A central silhouette, glowing halo and drifting fog create cinematic depth, while a linear audio spectrum reacts precisely to your track. Customize artist and title, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the background, halo and spectrum. Advanced spectrum controls let you set bands, side, style and frequency range, while optional exposure and scale reactions pulse to your beat. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this template is perfect for singles, mixes and channel uploads across platforms.