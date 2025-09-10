Menu
Wooden Wall Photo Album 7
Created by themediastock
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world where still images spring to life amidst the warm glow of candlelight and timeless wooden decor. Our Wooden Wall Photo Album template weaves an organic tale with cinematic flair, presenting your photos and videos in elegant frames along a virtual wooden wall. Customize every detail from the font to the color palette, and bring your story to any display with a harmonious blend of tradition and technology.
Best of themediastock
By themediastock
15s
21
12
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Memories Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
6
8
By themediastock
10s
21
6
8
By themediastock
15s
21
14
8
By themediastock
10s
21
17
8
By themediastock
10s
21
17
8
By themediastock
15s
21
10
8
By themediastock
10s
21
9
8
