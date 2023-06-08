Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Fractal Loop Background - Krypton - Poster image

3D Fractal Loop Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Glow
Looping
Abstract waves
611exports
rating
Transform your videos with a mesmerizing 3D animated background that flows like liquid and glows with futuristic energy. This seamless loop delivers atmospheric, neon-lit motion perfect for intros, overlays, streams, and ambient visuals. Built with 3D motion graphics and fractal textures, it provides smooth, fluid movement without harsh cuts. Customize colors to match your brand or mood and enjoy a dark, cinematic look that elevates any project. Ideal for creators, YouTubers, and designers seeking a modern, loop-ready backdrop that’s both captivating and unobtrusive.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us