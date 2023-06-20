3D Fractal Loop Background - Square

Transform your videos with a mesmerizing 3D animated background that flows like liquid and glows with futuristic energy. This seamless loop delivers atmospheric, neon-lit motion perfect for intros, overlays, streams, and ambient visuals. Built with 3D motion graphics and fractal textures, it provides smooth, fluid movement without harsh cuts. Customize colors to match your brand or mood and enjoy a dark, cinematic look that elevates any project. Ideal for creators, YouTubers, and designers seeking a modern, loop-ready backdrop that’s both captivating and unobtrusive.