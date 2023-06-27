Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Animated Geometric Pattern Background - Post - Simple - Poster image

Animated Geometric Pattern Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Flat design
Geometric lines
Looping
14exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a seamless animated geometric background. This clean, modern loop features rows of circles and triangles arranged in a crisp grid for an eye-catching yet unobtrusive backdrop. Customize palette, gradients, and pattern variations to match your brand or theme, and keep the motion smooth and neutral for versatile use. Perfect behind titles, product shots, livestream layouts, slides, and social edits, it scales beautifully across formats while maintaining a cohesive flat-design aesthetic. Simple, minimal, and endlessly loopable, this template adds polished motion to any project without stealing the spotlight.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us